Scattered showers and some light wintry mix in spots expected this morning! Roads should stay wet, as road and air temperatures will remain above freezing through this minor event. Be sure to have a heavier coat and an umbrella in hand. Again, no advisories in effect at this time but we will continue to monitor.

This afternoon, clouds and passing showers will remain, as temperatures struggle to warm into the lower 40s…slightly below average for early December. Winds today will shift from the southwest to northwest at 6-11 mph. Expect a few flurries tonight and possibly a light dusting in very limited spots before sunrise.

A slow return to sunshine on Wednesday afternoon with highs only reaching the lower 40s.

Warm-up arrives on Thursday and into the weekend with highs reaching the middle to upper 50s for three straight days on gusty southwest winds! Enjoy before sharply colder air drops in Sunday afternoon and into early next week!