Skies are clearing this morning, and some patchy haze/fog has developed in spots. Temperatures are in the 60s, which is seasonal for early August. Off to a dry start and overall solid to get kids to the bus stop and throughout the morning rush hour on the interstates.

Early sunshine will be enjoyed, much like Tuesday, before clouds start to gather in the afternoon. A small chance for a shower will be possible by early afternoon, with a greater chance for rain and storms by the evening and into the overnight. Highs later this afternoon should reach the lower 80s on southwest winds.

Rain and storm chances will ramp up in coverage tonight and into the overnight, with the steadiest likely falling for the southern half of the state. Some storms could be on the stronger side with damaging winds, lightning, hail and local flooding.

Warmer weather to return on Friday and into the weekend! For now, the greatest rain chances look to be late Friday night and early Saturday morning. This complex will need to be watched and looked for updates, as this could bring a threat for severe weather. Otherwise, most of Saturday looks dry and warm. Sunday indicates no rain and turning less humid.