Spotty storms underway this morning, as the pattern remains muggy and unsettled! Gaps of dry time and occasional chances for showers and storms will be off and on through this evening. Clouds will break with pockets of sunshine, allowing for a warmer afternoon, while highs reach the lower 80s by 5 p.m. Any severe threat remains low but some lightning and a stronger gust will be in the mix.

Limited storm chances remain tonight and through Thursday evening before the arrival of a cold front! More warmth and mugginess tomorrow afternoon should bring highs into the middle 80s. A few strong storms could be around Thursday before a stable air mass works in by late day.

The weekend still looks incredible, as sunshine will rule from Friday through Sunday! Along with the sunshine, drier air (low dew points) will bring a refreshing change, as well as, cooler evenings and overnights. Perfect weather to open the Indiana State Fair and the Brickyard 400 on Sunday at IMS. Enjoy!