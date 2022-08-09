Rain and storms are working through the state and will continue through early afternoon, as the front shifts southeast. Due to added clouds and a change in wind direction, a muggy but cooler day is expected with highs nearing 80° compared to our 92° day Monday. Keep the umbrella handy but anticipate larger gaps of dry time by the afternoon and into the evening.

A second cold front arrives on Thursday afternoon which could bring a few isolated showers and storms through early evening. This front will bring a noticeable change in dew point droppage and brighter skies. This will mark Friday as the “pick of the week” and a great way to end the workweek!

For now, the weekend looks great as more sunshine is expected on Saturday, after a cool start! Sunday could bring a few, limited showers or storms but a larger push looks more likely for your Monday…more to come in the days ahead!