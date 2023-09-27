After pockets of rain and some strong storms on Tuesday, chances remain for today too. Much-needed rains hit hard in spots, bringing various spots’ totals up 1.5″, thankfully. Expect storms today to be lower in coverage, but some decent downpours are still anticipated.

Out the door this morning, scattered showers and a few limited storms are already moving across the state. Elsewhere, damp conditions and patchy fog exist, but nothing too thick to inhibit your morning rush hour. Temperatures outside remain mild, with lows in the lower 60s.

This afternoon expect additional showers and a few storms in the mix as the low traverses across the Ohio Valley, keeping it rather cloudy at times and cooler than the past few days with highs in the lower 70s.

Thursday brings a few lingering showers before sunshine and warmth returns for the weekend.