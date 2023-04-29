The sunrise over central Indiana was beautiful this Saturday morning with scattered clouds and patchy light fog. It was a chilly morning with lows dropping into the upper 30s and lower 40s. The sunshine is not going to stick around all day because of an approaching cold front. The boundary will bring additional cloud cover by midday and a chance for scattered showers this afternoon.

The showers and thunderstorms will begin to fire up after 2 PM, which means you will have time to get any yard work done ahead of the rainfall. Highs will be near seasonal levels as temperatures rise near 67° in Indianapolis.

Showers will continue early in the evening, but skies will rapidly clear out by sunset. However, the clear skies will be short-lived during the evening hours. Another wave of light rain will wrap around the storm system after midnight. Totals will be light and stay below a half inch through Sunday morning.

Cooler air is going to channel into the area for Sunday and Monday. We will start the workweek with highs running nearly 20-degrees below normal with patchy, light rainfall throughout the day Monday. Temperatures will improve by midweek with highs in the 60s returning to the Hoosier State.