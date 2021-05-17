Unsettled weather to continue; summer-like warmth headed to central Indiana

SOGGY START

The heaviest of the rain fell early Monday, then scattered and eased for some dry time. Rain at this time of the year is seldom evenly distributed, and Monday was no exception. Indianapolis received nearly 1″ of rainfall, while some locations like Columbus and Terre Haute exceeded 2″ of rain.

In the image below, a plot of the rainfall along with the surface observations since midnight Monday shows just how differently the rain is distributed. It is worth noting that Bloomington has missed out on several recent downpours by only a matter of a few miles. It shows a deficit in rainfall to-date while many locations are at or above normal so far this month.

MORE RAIN

A warm front will slowly lift north overnight, keeping the weather unsettled and encouraging more showers and a few thunderstorms tonight and at times through Wednesday. Rainfall Tuesday will could reach 40% coverage through the day, but the rain will not likely fall all day long.

A few thunderstorms are in the mix, and that could produce some locally heavier totals of over 1″. By no means will it rain continuously Tuesday. There will be extended dry hours in the mix again Wednesday.

READY FOR A CHANGE?

Monday marked the 14th straight day below normal in Indianapolis, and the streak is about to end. The month is now among the coolest on record, ranking 11th coolest, and to-date it is the coolest May in 23 years, since 1997. With only one 80-degree day this year, we are due for a change, and there is a massive overhaul in the works.

Real summer-like warmth will develop here later this week and through the upcoming weekend as the jet stream pattern makes massive changes. For the first time this year, a large, upper-level high pressure will sit over the southeast U.S. this weekend. With this dome of heat, a region of calm weather and sinking air will elevate temperatures to the warmest of 2021 and bring on a real summer feel late this week and for the upcoming weekend.

Temperatures will jump as rain chances lower with 80s due to arrive starting Thursday, and then increase to as much as 15-degrees above normal this Saturday and Sunday. With enough sunshine in the mix, the early take is that Sunday, Pole Day in Indianapolis, could reach a high of 88° with a heat index into the lower 90s.

Stay tuned! We will be tracking the pattern change all week long and keep you up to-date.