Clouds are increasing, as dry conditions hold this morning through the morning rush hour. Expect a chilly start out-the-door, while temperatures hover in the middle 30s. Clouds will continue to thicken through the morning with our first showers arriving around lunchtime…be sure to have that umbrella nearby.

Areas of rain and breezy conditions will take hold for this afternoon, while temperatures steadily climbing into the middle 40s by sunset (5:47 pm). Winds this afternoon will increase from the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Scattered showers will linger this evening, while temperatures hold steady, if not, rise into the upper 40s through midnight.

Tuesday looks dry (touch damp), breezy and remaining “mild” for January! Clouds will be thick at times but some thinning may allow for a peek or two with highs in the upper 40s.

Additional rain returning on Wednesday late afternoon and into Thursday, as a stronger system pulls into Indiana, generating more rain, heavy at times, and windy conditions, while temperatures push the lower 50s by Thursday morning.