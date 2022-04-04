Tracking light, scattered showers to begin your Monday morning! Showers will create a damp and cool start to the morning rush hour. Rainfall amounts will remain light through the early afternoon then end altogether, as clouds being to break. Some limited sunshine will brighten your afternoon and early evening, as temperatures bump back into the lower 60s, near seasonal.

Tonight, some clearing skies and patchy fog could develop before clouds begin to increase in the overnight. Lows will drop back into the middle 40s by Tuesday’s sunrise.

Tomorrow brings more rain by late morning and throughout the afternoon. Scattered showers will keep us from warming significantly for the day, with highs in the upper 50s for most. The Indians have their home opener at 7:05 p.m. against Omaha and showers will likely be around. It’s going to be a close call to that 60° guarantee…

Additional rain arrives on Wednesday with a stronger cold front! This will bring the steadiest rainfall of the week and bring some wind too. Colder air will advance by Thursday and into Friday…this will result in additional flurries and snow showers to end the workweek!