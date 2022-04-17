INDIANAPOLIS – At this point, you’re probably getting tired of the multiple weeks of cool and gray weather. April has certainly been off to a slow start with temps running 3.0° below average so far and wet weather accounting for 75% of the days. If you’re ready for a change, it’s coming this week! Before we get there however, wintry weather will come our way.

Snow, rain, and March-like weather to start

Clouds will fill the sky on Sunday night and temperatures will continue to drop as cold air flows in from the northwest. A disturbance to our west will press through the area overnight. Rainfall will take us into the early morning, but thanks to evaporative cooling (aka rain cooling the air) we will see a transition to snow across parts of Central & Northern Indiana. Snow will mix with rain at times as it continues until around sunrise and moves out. A scattered slushy coating will be the result for many with isolated totals up to an inch. Even with a mostly cloudy sky through the morning though, snow will melt off before lunchtime. Showers will redevelop in the afternoon as the sky undergoes partial clearing and instability increases. It will be a windy one behind the front too. High temps will warm no more than upper 40s across the area. Freeze warning are likely once again with a partly clear night and temps returning to the low 30s.

The warm up begins…

Tuesday will be a much nicer day as we return to a partly cloudy sky. High pressure will be in close proximity and that will keep our weather more comfortable and less windy. Temps will still have a tough time warming up with cooler air in place, but we should manage a day in the low 50s. On Wednesday another disturbance will be approaching us from the west. This will bring a round of rain and a warm front, both of which should arrive in the later portion of the day. Highs will jump into the upper 50s despite an overall gray sky. This will be the start of the biggest warm up so far this year.

Summer-like feel to end the week

Temperatures by Thursday are likely to reach 70 degrees. A few showers may remain in the area and clouds will consume most of the sky, but it will feel good out there. Friday will be another mostly gray day with a few showers & storms in the morning as a secondary warm front passes through. This will set us up for what will be the warmest day of the week, Saturday. With a strong ridge built through the region, partly sunny conditions, and a strong breeze during the day, we should manage a day in the low 80s! Warm weather should hang on through Sunday though our next front will come through and cool things off later.