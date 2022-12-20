All is calm to start your Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions, a solid start this morning and quiet day ahead! Expect light winds through the day and some limited sunshine peeking in through the day, as highs reach the upper 30s, seasonal for this time of the year!



This evening and Wednesday remain tranquil with scattered clouds to mostly cloudy at times, as dry weather holds and temperatures remain seasonal.

Thursday brings rain chances off and on through the day, while temperatures hold in the upper 30s and lower 40s. For now, Thursday’s evening rush hour still looks wet but the window will be closing quickly and this window could change over the next two days. At this time, now through Thursday afternoon look great for travel locally, so get your things done now!

Thursday night, a powerful cold front and deepening low will hit the Hoosier State. This will result in an icy flash/freeze, followed by snowy conditions, as winds crank up and temperatures plummet! A 30° to 40° drop could occur within hours. This will produce a snow burst with several inches of snow falling in a short period of time, creating blizzard-like conditions making travel a stand still and dangerous! Snow fall totals are still not in focus but a White Christmas will be happening this year!

The second prong of this weather story is the hazardous cold! A block of polar air is coming and will result in subzero wind chills from Friday morning through Sunday afternoon. Wind chills could range between -25° to -35° below zero at times. This could result in frostbite within minutes to exposed skin.