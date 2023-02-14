INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis has seen it all on Valentine’s Day in the past. Rain, snow, cold, warmth, you name it!

On this date back in 2007, a heavy snow event was winding down across Indiana. Snow began on February 12 and continued for 30 hours on the morning of February 14. Indianapolis picked up 8.5″ of snowfall for the entire event.

Back in 2021, another heavy snow event occurred beginning on February 14 and lasting until the 16th. Indy picked up 9″ of snowfall in two days.

February 14 Almanac

Record high temperature: 65° (1954)

Record low temperature: -14° (1905)

Record rainfall: 1.37″ (1908)

Record snowfall: 5.5″ (2014)