Very cold to start the week; tracking 70-degree warmth

It’s been a very windy and chilly close to the weekend. A cold front moved through the state early on Sunday and winds had been gusting above 40 mph in several locations. All Wind Advisories expired at 5 PM on Sunday. While winds remain gusty early this evening, at 20-30 mph, they will continue to die down as the night goes on.

We’re in for a very cold night and we’ll be feeling the coldest air of the season, so far, by early Monday morning. Air temperatures will drop to the mid 20s while wind chill temperatures drop to the low 20s and even into the teens for some locations.

Monday afternoon will come with plenty of sunshine but it will also be cold, running more than 10-degrees below average. While our winds shift out of the southwest Monday afternoon, it won’t be until Tuesday that we really feel the warmer air.

We see improvements after Monday. The sunshine continues on this week and the southwesterly winds will stream in more comfortable air that quickly rises above average.

By Election Day, Tuesday, afternoon temperatures will have rebounded to the low 60s. It gets even better by the weekend as we’re tracking the return of 70-degree warmth.