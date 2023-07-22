Hard to beat a high temperature of 84° with partly cloudy skies and comfortable humidity levels. It made for the perfect day to spend outside without worrying too much about the dreadful dew points. Sunday starts a slow warm-up into next week and reintroduces more rain chances to the forecast as well.

Take advantage of another night for “Free A/C” as many of our hometowns will likely see overnight lows dipping into the upper 50s overnight into Sunday morning. Open those windows and you will be able to do the same Sunday night into Monday morning, too. There is a big emphasis on this because as we head into next week, air conditioners will be working overtime as we get the hottest temperatures of 2023 here throughout Central Indiana.

Overnight lows Saturday into Sunday Overnight lows Sunday into Monday

Sunday will be a touch warmer than Saturday with forecast highs in the mid-80s throughout here. Most of the day will remain dry. However, a quick moving disturbance within the trough of cooler, drier air around here will bring increased rain chances Sunday evening into the overnight hours. Dew points will go up a bit which may create some instability for thunderstorm development at that time. Any storm should remain sub-severe but isolated downpours, thunder and lightning are possible. These will be possible in the late afternoon and through the evening.

Futureview Sunday 6:30 p.m., showing scattered storm activity around Central Indiana

If you’ve been tuning in and following the forecast recently, the term “heat or hot dome” is no surprise. Parts of the south and southwestern portions of the United States have been stuck in this heat dome for weeks, bringing record-breaking heat to many cities. That heat dome is going to start slowly expanding northeast toward the upper Midwest this week. This means Central Indiana will see its hottest temperatures of 2023 for multiple days.

Heat dome and ridge map Observed high temperatures Sunday within that dome

That dome will begin to expand starting Monday. Each day, our high temperatures will gradually go up and it will come with daily very scattered rain chances. Our normal high temperatures for this time of the year is 85° and I would fully anticipate our area will see temperatures at least 8-10° above that on occasion.

Our warmest temperature of 2023 occurred on June 30, when the mercury at the Indianapolis International Airport reached 91°. We will likely have several days surpassing 90° starting as early as Tuesday and continuing into the beginning of next weekend. This will also come with increased humidity levels with dew points again around that 70° mark.

While it will be hot and humid for several days, Central Indiana will not get the hottest levels from that building heat dome. With that in mind, heat index values around here will be near 100° at times next week thanks to those slightly higher dew points. The hotter and more humid levels during this period will be in places around Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and perhaps Wisconsin.