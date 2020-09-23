Waiting on rain; historic dry spell rolls on

Our beautiful weather continues on. Temperatures on Wednesday were running near average for this time of year (in the mid 70s) while humidity remains low. The remnants of what was Tropical Storm Beta are slowly moving northeast. While we REALLY NEED the rainfall, “Beta” won’t be bringing any relief to our dry soils here in central Indiana. The most this system is impacting us is by building in a few more clouds across the area.

Since August 19th, Indianapolis has only recorded 0.04″ of rain. That’s the driest for the dates in 112 years! It is also the second driest on record for these dates, surpassed only by 1908. September alone is seeing a rain deficit of more than 2″ across much of central Indiana. Add in the rain shortage since mid-August, many areas are nearing a 4″ rainfall deficit.

We stay dry for a few more days before we even get a CHANCE for rain. A cold front sweeps through this weekend and we could see a few showers early Sunday morning. However, the odds are still slim and many, if not most, don’t get a drop. Another front will swing through next week, bringing with it, better chances for showers and cooler air.