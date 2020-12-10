Warm and dry but our weather will take a turn soon

60-DEGREE DAY

The high temperature reached 60-degrees in Indianapolis Thursday, the warmest here in nearly three weeks and the warmest for the date since 1996. What a day! While not a record it was only the 7th time that we reached or surpassed 60° on a December the 10th, the record 66° was set in 1961. It was the normal high for Halloween!

Scanning weather records, we actually average two 60° days in December. December 1982 (strong El Nino winter) produced the most in the month with 9 days.

We are not letting up on the mild weather just yet and we will try to make it to 60° again Friday. Clouds are to increase and will have a say in just how warm we get but we will be 10 to 15-degrees above normal entering the weekend.

RAIN COMING

We haven’t has a trace of precipitation so far this month and that is also rare. No rain or snow through the first 10 days of December (meteorological winter) has NEVER occurred according to our weather records that date back 149 years! That will be changing soon.

We have dry time Friday and a chance to enjoy the mild weather again but clouds will steadily increase through the day. A developing low pressure out west will send rain into the state late and increase to steady showers and downpours through early Saturday morning. The peak coverage of rainfall will occur early Saturday with some locations totaling over 1″ of rainfall before it scatters and diminishes by mid afternoon and evening.

STILL NO SNOW

We’ve only received a trace of snow this far this season in Indianapolis and the lack of snowfall across the Midwest and the Nation is incredible. There is only 11% snowfall coverage across the U.S. and most cities are below normal in snowfall. The exception, Cleveland and Pittsburgh.

So when will it snow? We may see a few flurries around Sunday but prospects for snow still remain low. The early morning hours on Wednesday do offer up some snowfall potential and even a possibility of accumulation. We will monitor trends and keep you up to date.