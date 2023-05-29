A Knozone Action Day has been declared due to the stagnant air mass hovering over central Indiana. Temperatures will rise into the mid-80s this afternoon and winds will remain light. This combination will result in poor air quality today, especially near towns and cities.

I am tracking another dry day across the region with a ridge setting up over the Ohio Valley. We are lacking rainfall this month with the deficit growing to 1.81”. Lawns are drying out and vegetation is showing signs of stress because of the dry weather.

Rain and storm chances are limited in the next several days with the lowering moisture content in soils . However, the humidity levels will increase a touch through midweek as temperatures peak near the 90° mark! There could enough instability for pop-up showers and storms this week. The coverage is going to be low.

We will have our first shot at 90° heat this week, which is earlier than average for Indy. The normal first 90° is June 19. June is going to kick-off feeling very warm with highs upper 80s and lower 90s. You will want to find ways to stay cool this week!