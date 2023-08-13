Skies are mostly clear, and temperatures are mild this Sunday morning. Lows dropped into the lower to mid-60s across central Indiana. Although, it does feel humid and there were areas of dense fog that have developed early this morning.

There will be more sunshine this morning versus the afternoon because of an approaching storm system. The sky will turn mostly cloudy from west to east late in the afternoon and early this evening. There will still be several dry hours ahead of the shower activity tonight. Highs will rise into the mid-80s today with humid conditions.

Rain showers will cross over Indiana’s western border around 6 PM. However, the coverage is going to ramp up overnight with steady showers and embedded thunderstorms. A few strong storms may produce heavy rain and gusty winds tonight and early Monday morning. Lows will drop into the upper 60s.

Peak coverage will occur Monday morning before the showers and storms become more scattered over the area during the afternoon. It’s still not a bad idea to pack the rain gear for the entire day tomorrow! A cold front is going to track over the state Monday evening and keep rain chances around. A wind shift will occur, and the westerly winds may gust up to 25 to 30 MPH.

Cooler changes are on the way heading into Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. The clouds and lingering showers on Tuesday will prevent temperatures from rising into the lower 80s. The humidity levels will drop, and temperatures are going to dip into the lower 50s, which will feel much more “fall-like” for central Indiana! Highs will return to more seasonal levels at the end of the week.