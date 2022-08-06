It is a foggy morning across central Indiana. Most of the fog is concentrated over the western half of the area with the visibility dropping below a quarter of a mile in spots. The fog will dissipate heading into the late morning hours as peeks of sun break through the clouds.

The humidity levels will hold in place, which will make it feel very uncomfortable this afternoon. Highs in the reach into the upper 80s with heat indices in the upper 90s!

There are going to be several dry hours to enjoy the outdoors today and tomorrow. A few spotty storms may still fire up, especially in the afternoon with the sunshine, heat, and humidity levels. Severe weather is not anticipated, but any storm may produce a downpour and frequent lightning. Once we lose the heat of the day, storm chances will decline, and skies will remain partly cloudy overnight.

More storms may develop Sunday afternoon as well. It will be a similar set-up to today with no widespread rainfall. The storm chances are ramp up on Monday and Tuesday with a passage of a cold front. The boundary will not only bring a chance for rain, but cooler and less humid weather at the end of the workweek.