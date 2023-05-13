We have been seeing scattered showers and isolated downpours over the northern half of the state this morning, along with overcast skies and fog. The cloud cover is here to stay through the first half of the day. It also feels rather muggy outside with sticky dew points in the mid to upper 60s! A jacket is not needed this morning or afternoon. However, you may want to have an umbrella nearby for the spotty storm chance.

Today is race day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with the GMR Grand Prix! The weather may be unsettled across central Indiana today, but they should be able to get the race in this afternoon. Highs will rise into the lower 80s later today, which is nearly 10 degrees above normal for mid-May.

Storm chances will continue this evening and overnight. FOX Futurecast has a wave scattered thunderstorm activity into our western counties pre-dawn Sunday. The storms may be strong enough to produce additional downpours, gusty winds, and small hail.

A cold front slides over the Midwest by Sunday evening and the boundary will bring cooler, less humid air the Hoosier State early in the workweek. Highs in the lower 70s will return to the area along with a stretch of dry weather.