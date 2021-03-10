Warm and windy with rain chances on the rise!

A very mild start out-the-door this morning, as the radar remains dry at this hour! It’s a great start, while temperatures remain unusually warm and already above the AFTERNOON average high!

Southwest winds will be on the rise today too, as overcast skies and peeks of sunshine will be with us all afternoon. Later today, winds will turn gusty (up to 45 mph) in spots and mainly west of Indianapolis.

Due to this rise, a wind advisory will go into effect. Also, today likely will be the warmest of 2021 so far with highs around 70° or better in spots. Any shower chance looks weak and widely scattered across the state.

Scattered showers will increase in coverage late tonight and spread across the state on Thursday, as a cold front approaches.

Although still mild, wind and rain-cooled air will dig in by the afternoon, along with a wind shift bringing an end to this incredible warm spell. Rainfall totals will range between .25″ to 1″ in locations with a few storms possible across the southern 1/3 of the state.

Drier, cooler weather returns to end the work week and open a new weekend!