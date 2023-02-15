Off to a warm and windy start this Wednesday morning, as temperatures hold in the middle 50s…nearly 25° above the average morning low for downtown! Skies have cleared, and rains have ended statewide. A WIND ADVISORY is still in effect until 10 a.m., although strong gusts will continue through the afternoon.

Lots of sunshine will be enjoyed through the day, as temperatures work into the lower to middle 60s! Not a record high day but warm for mid-February, as the record of 72° back in 1954 will hold in the books.

Tonight, clouds increase as winds remain gusty, expect storms to develop overnight and into early Thursday morning from the southwest to the northeast. A severe threat is expected for counties south of downtown through 9 a.m. tomorrow. Within this highlighted area, wind damage, lightning, and some hail will be possible and will need to be monitored!

Colder air is back on Friday, as blustery conditions will prevail through the day, while wind chills return to the teens, if not, single digits, at times!