Warm and windy; turning wet by this evening

Off to a warm, breezy start this morning under cloudy sky! No heavy coat needed out the door, while temperatures hover near 60° in many locations. Expect warm and windy conditions through the day, while highs steadily climb into the middle 60s with gusts up to 35 mph. Scattered showers to arrive around 3 p.m. of parts of central Indiana with the steadiest not arriving until the evening and overnight along the cold front.

Tonight, gusty winds (up to 45 mph) and steady rain will be likely across the state, as cooler air advances in. From 60s to 30s by Thursday morning will generate much of the gusts through the night. Wind chills tomorrow morning could drop into the 20s bringing nearly a 40° drop in how it “feels” outside.

Dry weather returns for Thursday…chillier but dry! Another dry stretch kicks in too and will take us through Saturday evening. Another colder shot to a new week on Monday!