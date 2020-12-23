Warm and windy Wednesday; temperatures tank on Christmas Eve

Prepare for a warm, wet and windy Wednesday! We will start off the day with quiet weather conditions with more cloud cover building into central Indiana. Late in the morning, wind speeds will climb, and a Wind Advisory will begin at 10 AM for some of our western counties. It is scheduled to expire at 11 PM. Even through Indianapolis is not included in the advisory, strong winds are expected across the area today. Sustained southerly winds will be between 20 and 30 MPH. Gusts may even rise near 50 MPH at times! As a result, temperatures will quickly jump into the mid-50s this afternoon! Highs today will trend 15 to 20 degrees above average for December 23.

We are tracking a strong storm system that will bring a variety of weather conditions to the Ohio Valley. With the unseasonably warm temperatures today, central Indiana will see all rain showers during the daytime hours. There could even be a few thunderstorms that develop directly ahead of the cold front around 9 PM. Don’t be surprised to hear rumbles of thunder before temperatures tumble!

Temperatures will sharply drop behind the arctic front. Colder air is going to channel into the area and the rain is going to turn over to a wet snow during the overnight hours. Some spots have the chance of see a quick coating of snow. Totals look minimal, but the flash freeze may create some slick spots on the roads Thursday morning.

The coldest air of the season arrives Christmas Day! Morning lows will plummet into the single digits and lower teens. Wind chill near 0 will also be possible. It will likely be the coldest Christmas in Indianapolis in 16 years! Highs will struggle to rise with highs in the lower 20s. Intermittent snow showers will pass over the area at times during the holiday.