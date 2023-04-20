Off to a milder start this morning, while showers, well north, are weakening! Expect another very warm day with temperatures nearly 20° above average for your Thursday, as winds turn gusty from the northwest. Today will likely mark the warmest of the year (so far), as highs reach 83° in downtown. The record high is 85°, back in 1915.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from noon to 8 p.m., for a large chunk of Indiana today, as winds and low humidity could spread fires easily! Outside burning is not recommended through the day!

Rain and storms are expected tonight and overnight with a cold front arriving from the west. This will end our dry, warm stretch, as colder air is to follow for Friday and the weekend. Rainfall potential could bring up to 1 inch for central Indiana. A few storms with lightning and a gustier storm could bring down some loose items through Friday morning.

A cooler or colder flow is no doubt coming for the weekend, as rain chances lessen on Saturday, which will certainly help with any outdoor activities but be sure to dress warmly! A brighter Sunday will help end the weekend!