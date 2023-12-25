No White Christmas for Central Indiana this year. It was the polar opposite as it was a wet and warm one. Christmas Day Monday reached 59° for a high temperature, tying with 1877 for the 4th warmest Christmas Day on record. Christmas Eve on Sunday was even warmer, as the mercury reached 61° for a high making it the 6th warmest on record. As tonight’s showers gradually exit, a cold front will pass Tuesday and drop our temperatures.

Highs near 50° Tuesday will be early in the day. We’ll have scattered showers and even some fog early. Then once the front passes, temperatures will begin to fall. Overall starting Wednesday, highs will be in the lower-40s for the most part. A few spots may only be in the upper 30s, especially for the end of the week. However, numbers like these are still a bit above normal.

A late-week cold front around the Thursday timeframe will move in and drop temperatures slightly again. It will also bring rain chances with a few light snow showers or snowflakes mixing in with rain. The chances for this would be overnight Wednesday into early Thursday when temperatures will be flirting with 32°.

Once we get through Thursday’s rain, an extended dry stretch with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be the story to end 2023 and welcome 2024 next Monday!