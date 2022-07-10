INDIANAPOLIS – The weekend had been sunny and warm following some much needed rain on Friday. The warm pattern will continue while drought conditions now engulf 40% of the state. Our next chance for precipitation will come before Tuesday, but it may be our last before next weekend.

Hot & Sunny again this Monday

Temperatures may actually be fairly cool this Monday with dry air in place across the state. Lows will fall all the way to within a couple degrees of 60. That dry air will heat up quickly under a bright, sunny sky and we will return to the 80s before lunchtime. Highs will eventually reach 90 in the afternoon.

The evening is where our weather will begin to shift as a front drops down from the north. A couple of storms may develop along that front after dark on Monday. A few storms may be strong and will remain a threat until they exit on Tuesday morning.

The remainder of the week will be warm, but more comfortable and seasonable. That said, very few rain chances are in the forecast so our odds at seeing the drought improve are slim.