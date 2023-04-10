Skies are mainly clear and temperatures cool to begin our Monday morning. Expect morning readings in the lower 40s and upper 30s out the door with a light jacket needed! Sunshine will win the day, much like it did on Easter Sunday and continue to build our temperatures in a warmer direction. Highs later this afternoon will reach the upper 60s, marking another day above average.

Quiet weather and warmth will be underway for the next few days, as 70s and 80s return to the state by mid to late week! No rain threat until Friday, so enjoy this great stretch of warmth and dryness.

Friday and into the weekend, the pattern begins to weaken and shower chances slowly rise from Friday through early next week! Along with showers and a few storms, a cooler flow gets underway on Sunday and into Monday!