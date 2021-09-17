Warm for the last weekend of summer, fall-like to end next week

It was a warmer but still sunny day to end our work week! We are warmer as we head into the weekend with humid conditions too. Some good news to those fall lovers: a cold front will come in next week just in time for the first day of fall, bringing cooler temperatures!!

Friday night football plans are a GO! Temperatures will gradually drop into 70s during the game, great football weather! Heading to the Indians game? Also great weather for that!





Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 60s with mostly starry skies.

Saturday will be warm and sunny. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 80s with humid, summer-like conditions, appropriate for the last official weekend of summer. Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 60s.

Sunday will be much like Saturday. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 60s.

Monday will be wet with showers moving into Central Indiana ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80s with showers around all day. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60s.

Tuesday the cold will push in and bring more shower chances across the state. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Wednesday for the first official day of Fall, temperatures will top off in the lower 70s with overnight lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Showers will be around early in the day.

After Wednesday, we remain cool and dry into the weekend.