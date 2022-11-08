It’s been nearly two straight weeks with above normal temperatures and we go even warmer mid-week

WARM STREAK ENTERS SECOND WEEK

This young month of November has been a treat to-date if you are a fan of sunshine and mild temperatures. Entering the day, this November is running sixteen degrees warmer than last year and currently ranks among the top seven on record! Tuesday’s full day average temperatures (low and high combined) marked the thirteenth straight day at or above normal and the month has yet to produce a low temperature in the 30s!

There is no let-up, as temperatures are set to climb again to nearly 70-degrees Wednesday and perhaps nearing record levels, (mid 70s) on Thursday. Thursday’s record of 77° will be challenged with a high temperatures much as 15-degrees above normal.

TOM IS TANNING

It’s November and it is the start of the cloudy months here in central Indiana but sunshine has been plentiful in the opening week of the month. This month has produced 81% possible sunshine, that’s DOUBLE the normal. The current forecast calls for very sunny skies through Thursday! Precipitation will continue to elude us with little to no significant rain or snow the next seven days.

COLD CHANGES COMING

At some point, we are to go cold and we will starting this weekend. Behind a passing cold front Friday, weekend temperatures are going to tumble to as much as 15-degrees below normal. Brisk winds and mostly cloudy skies will lead to an afternoon Saturday that fails to reach the 40-degree mark. The air coming this weekend will be the coldest of the season and the start of an overhaul in the pattern. The extended outlook is for a high probability of BELOW NORMAL temperatures into the third week of the month.