Warm pattern coming to an end; tracking shower chances on Saturday

You will want to enjoy the warmth today because cooler changes arrive this weekend! Several locations around the area started off in the lower 40s, which is actually the average high in Indianapolis for December 11. Highs this afternoon will be unseasonably warm and similar to Thursday’s high of 60°. However, there will be additional clouds around with skies becoming partly sunny late in the afternoon. It will turn breezy too with southwesterly winds up to 20 MPH.

The winds overnight will become stronger as the next storm system moves into central Indiana. Scattered rain showers will also fill into the state tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

The weather on Saturday looks soggy, mild and windy. The strong southerly winds could gust up to 35 MPH, which will drove temperatures back into the mid-50s despite the rainfall and cloud cover. A few embedded thunderstorms will also be a possibility on Saturday. Parts of central Indiana could receive up to 0.75″ of rainfall from this system. Isolated higher totals cannot be ruled out.

Most of the rainfall will move out Saturday night and Sunday is going to be much drier. However, temperatures are going to be much cooler during the second half of the weekend. High temperatures Sunday afternoon will become more seasonal for this time of year and will climb closer to the 40° mark. The cooler pattern is going to hold much of the next workweek.