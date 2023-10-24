Skies are clear and temperatures milder out-the-door to open your Tuesday! Expect a great start with bright sunshine and not as cold for the morning rush hour or at the bus stop. Still a coat may be needed but no frost for the early hours.

Sunshine will be plentiful throughout the day, as a few clouds begin to increase during the afternoon and into the evening. Winds will turn breezy by late day from the southwest at 12-18 mph. Temperatures will reach the around 77° or nearly 15° above the seasonal average…easily marking one the best days of the week! Enjoy!

Tonight, clouds increase and temperatures remain mild overnight, as a few passing showers are expected through sunrise.

Wednesday will bring mostly cloudy skies and passing shower chances from sunrise through sunset but amounts will remain light and dry time in between showers will be enjoyed, as temperatures still remain mild for late October.

The weekend will bring a more significant change as rain and storms become more numerous statewide both days of Saturday and Sunday…this will be followed by a stronger cold front Sunday night drawing in sharply colder air to end the month!