Warm start, chilly finish! More rain to open weekend

Windy and warm to start your Thursday morning, as our 7th 60-degree day of the month is underway! Although, 60s will start the morning, changes will be happening by mid-morning, as rain showers return and cooler air begins to flow in!

The Wind Advisory will end by 7 a.m., but breezy conditions will hold through the afternoon while temperatures slip into the middle 50s. Rainfall potential amounts today will range between .20″ to .40″ in most locations and should be ending statewide by the evening rush hour.

Clear skies tonight and lighter winds will allow for maximum radiative cooling overnight. This will bring overnight lows down into the lower 30s.

Friday will bring early sunshine then increasing clouds through the day! As clouds lower and thicken, temperatures will slow in the warming. Highs tomorrow will reach the lower 40s, as scattered showers build in by late afternoon and into the evening.

Steadier rain and somewhat raw conditions are in store for your Saturday. Although not an all day rain, clouds will hang for most of the afternoon/evening, as drier air should punch in well before the Colts game downtown. Sunday brings a return to sunshine and seasonal afternoon highs.