It is another mild morning across the state with temperatures in 50s. There were areas of patchy, thick fog, but the visibility is already improving mid-morning. High pressure is in control of the weather pattern today and into the new workweek. Prepare for mainly sunny skies and summer-like highs for the afternoon! Indianapolis will reach into the mid-80s this afternoon with a high of 84°. Temperatures will be running more than 10 degrees above average for the first of October.

The quiet pattern will continue into the workweek as central Indiana heats up. Temperatures will gradually rise into the mid to upper 80s by the time Wednesday arrives. There is a storm system that will bring scattered showers and cool down to follow. Rain totals will likely remain below the half inch mark through Friday morning. It is going to be much cooler and feeling more fall-like by next weekend!