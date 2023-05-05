The pattern has taken a turn and the streak of sub-normal weather has ended. Not only a warmer spell but we add something extra.

WARMEST IN WEEKS

Friday was the warmest afternoon in Indianapolis in just over two weeks (4-20 84°). All locations reached the low to mid 70s just before 5pm Friday. We officially ended a streak of below normal days at 14 consecutive days. Welcome the change and the first full weekend of May will be a warm one. This warmer pattern holds as the trends are for ABOVE normal weather to spill well into the 3rd week of the month.



A warmer morning is expected and for those who participate in the Mini-marathon Saturday, it will warm quickly. Temperatures will rise to near 70-degrees by noon and with a forecast high of 76°, this will be the warmest Mini in 11 years, (81° 2012).

A real feel of spring is on the way if not summer! Get ready to get sticky as the HIGHEST LEVELS of humidity arrives late weekend. Dew points to exceed 65° for the first time since last September. The new pattern will brew better thunderstorm threats – something that has been absent for nearly two weeks. Showers and t-storms are to emerge starting as early as late Saturday into Sunday morning, then again Sunday eve into Monday. A gusty/active complex of thunderstorms could be in the mix late weekend. Stay tuned.