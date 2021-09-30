Warm stretch to extend into October but changes loom

WARM STREAK CONTINUES

What a day and what a way to start it. You have to check out this stunning sunrise from Lake Monroe early Thursday. One of the most vibrant we’ve seen and among the best of the past three. Just beautiful!

We have posted four straight days of 80-degree warmth in central Indiana in a September that is running over 2-degrees warmer that last year. This first month of meteorological fall is now in the books ending with more than half the days above normal (18). The late month is once again rare – we have only closed September with four straight 80-degree days or warmer on five occasions, most recently in 2019 when a late season heat wave was in full effect. That year ended with two of the four days in the 90s!

UNSETTLED PATTERN EMERGES

October’s open will be a mostly sunny and warm one with a high likely around 80-degrees but clouds and rain chances are on the rise. The evolution of a closed low to a closed, cut-off low begins this weekend. This feature will bring a daily rain chance that could continue well into late next week.

Showers are initially to arrive in light and scattered fashion starting Saturday increasing in coverage to nearly 50% of the area by late afternoon and evening. The low that will be deposited and left behind will generate more rain Sunday (image below) before scattering and easing Monday and Tuesday. The low being left behind by the main branch of the the jet stream will wobble and back up bringing up the coverage of the rain again mid-week.