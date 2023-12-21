The warm stretch is underway across Central Indiana, just in time for the holiday weekend. For the second consecutive day, Indianapolis reached the 50° mark as the mercury hit 51° shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday. These numbers will just get warmer each day through Christmas with a few spots possibly hitting 60° for the holiday. Also remember, tonight is the “official” start to Winter as the Winter Solstice officially occurs at 10:27 p.m.

A mild night is ahead to kick off winter. Lows throughout the region will be in the mid-to-upper 30s, a good 10-12° above normal. Low-to-mid 50s are on tap for highs Friday with rain moving in later in the afternoon. It will gradually overspread Central Indiana in the evening and will continue into Saturday morning. We could also see some patchy fog with this, too. No severe weather but periodic rain, especially areas north of Indianapolis will come from this.

The weekend will not be a complete washout, as dry times are promised both Saturday and Sunday. I think its entirely possible the sun will attempt to make an appearance on Sunday, too. Winds will also increase, as the southerly winds will aid in getting temperatures even higher. Both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day have forecast highs of 58°, which is more than 20° above normal!

With another round of rain late Christmas Eve into Christmas Day, there will be no White Christmas for Central Indiana this year. Thanks to the temperatures running so warm, any precipitation will be in the form of rain. Widespread rain is the story for Christmas Day and it will be wind-driven, thanks to the breezy southerly winds.

Not to mention that we need the rainfall, as the Drought Monitor was updated Thursday morning. It expanded the Severe Drought to cover most of our southern counties. It also expanded the Moderate Drought that now covers a majority of our viewing area. Heavy rain is possible at times, especially with the system going into Christmas.

Rain chances exist for the next week around here. A cold front will drop temperatures by midweek next week but the real polar air looks to stay away from us for now. We’ll still be above normal but in the 40s by this time next week.