Heavy fog will create issues this Thursday morning, as visibility is now under a 1/2 mile in spots and will linger through at least 9 a.m. As the fog lifts, sunshine will quickly return, along with the heat. A very warm and humid day is expected, while highs return to the middle 80s by late afternoon. A steady, southwesterly flow will help ease the heat at times.

Spotty storms could return tonight and into overnight, along a nearing warm front boundary. For now, it appears the greatest threat will remain well south of Indianapolis but should be monitored for movement overnight.

Friday could bring the hottest day of the year so far! Last week, Indianapolis reached 89° tying a record for that day, set back in 1896. Tomorrow, highs could reach 90°, which would tie the record set back in 1977! Along with the heat, windy conditions are expected with gusts up to 40 mph.

Rain and storms will return for the weekend! A cold front will enter the picture on Saturday and into Sunday. This front will be a slow mover…so two elements in our forecast have changed.

Due to its slowness, a hotter Saturday is now expected, as rain chances remain, expect dry time too! Also, with the front not clearing downtown until noon Sunday, rain chances will likely impact the early hours of Pole Day at IMS. Stay tuned for more updates on timing and amounts in the days ahead.