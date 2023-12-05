Meteorological Fall ended among the warmer on record and ‘winter’ is already off to a mild start.

It is the 6th straight day to average above normal and five straight to open month of December. There is a wind shift underway late Tuesday with somewhat colder air moving in overnight. The drier air will bring an end to the scattered showers this evening. A heavy overcast continued late day and will likely continue overnight. With colder air flowing into the state late day, predicted temperatures by sunrise will fall to near or below freezing. Some fog will form and linger into daybreak and there is a potential for some freezing fog by daybreak Wednesday.

RECAPPING FALL 2023

Any interaction with the polar branch of the jet stream has been brief thus far this season. Since September first, the full-day average temperature was just over 2° per day. Fall 2023 ended 18th warmest on record and warmest since 2016.

It was a dry autumn with only 5″ of precipitation, raking 7th driest on record and 3rd driest fall in the past 25 years! The season ended 4.81″ below normal.

STRONG WARMING SOON

The “dip” in the jet stream to open the week will be replaced soon. Winds aloft are to shift and begin “flattening” affording mild, oceanic air to flood the eastern U.S. in the days ahead. Temperatures are to surge by end of week and may be near record highs to open the weekend. With a predicted high of 61° Saturday, we will be closing in on the record for the date set in 1952 of 65°.