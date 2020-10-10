Warm through the weekend; Delta weakens as it moves inland

Skies are turning mostly cloudy this Saturday morning and we’re kicking off the weekend with mild temperatures. Another dry day is expected for the Indianapolis area. It will be a great day to be outside and complete any yard work, or head to a pumpkin patch with the family! However, the rainfall deficit is growing each day and 89% of the state is considered abnormally dry. There is only a spotty shower chance before the end of the weekend and rain totals look low for the area.

The unseasonably warm weather returns today with the help a strong southerly breeze. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon, which is slightly cooler compared to Friday afternoon when Indianapolis reached 84°.

Delta made landfall in southwestern Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane around 6 PM CT Friday. Now that the storm is moving inland and away from the Gulf of Mexico, the storm is weakening. At 9 AM, Delta was still considered a tropical storm with steady wind speeds at 45 MPH. Tornado Watches and Warning were also issued across southern Alabama and Florida’s panhandle earlier this morning. There isolated tornado threat exists today in the southeast. Damaging winds and flooding also possible from Delta’s remnants.

The weakening system could bring some shower to the area early Sunday morning. The chance for a shower is limited near Indianapolis, which southern Indiana has the best chance for seeing rain from Delta. Skies will remain cloudy on Sunday for much of the state with highs in the mid-70s.