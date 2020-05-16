Warm through the weekend; storm chances rise tonight

Good Saturday morning! Some areas woke up to thick fog this morning, including Lafayette, Muncie and Kokomo. The fog is burning off quickly with the peeks of sunshine early in the day. Around 7 AM, the visibility dropped below a quarter mile in Muncie. By 9 AM, it improved and is already back up to five miles. The fog formed because of the recent rainfall from yesterday, mild temperatures and light wind speeds overnight. The Dense Fog Advisory in our northern counties officially expired at 8 AM.

There are going to be several dry hours today before shower chances rise this afternoon. A warm front will lift north over the area, which will bring widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms after the lunch hour. If you have outdoor plans this afternoon, just be sure to keep an eye on the radar. The coverage will increase as we approach the evening. Highs should climb into the mid to upper 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue through the overnight hours and into our Sunday. A storm system is going to travel over the lower Great Lakes region tomorrow and bring another chance for thunderstorms. Central Indiana is going to be in the “warm sector” of the system tomorrow afternoon, which will help with thunderstorm development ahead of an approaching cold front. Some storms may turn strong and produce gusty winds, hail and heavy rain.

Rain chance will linger early in the work week, but temperatures are going to be a bit cooler behind the cold front. Highs in the mid-60s return to the area on Monday. However, another warming trend begins on Tuesday and temperatures should rise above normal during the second half of the week. We will be back in the upper 70s by next Friday!