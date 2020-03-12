Warm up before showers and storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clouds delayed the warm up Wednesday but it will get on track behind south winds tomorrow

INVERSION

The surge in milder air is underway but early morning fog and haze along with some low clouds were reluctant to retreat Wednesday. There set up in the atmosphere was what meteorologist call a temperature inversion.

They are most common in the cold weather months and have occurred on several occasions this year. Retreating low level cold and moist air becomes trapped beneath a a layer of clouds as lighter and milder air approaches. The change in temperatures are inverted meaning temperatures cool with height. They were Wednesday but reaching a 3000 foot level a layer of warmer air emerged. This created a capping effect on the low clouds, creating light wind, and cool moist conditions at the surface.

The inversion is set to break Thursday as strong south winds blow. These winds will increase the mixing down of the drier air and allow for a strong warm up. Temperatures are expected to surge into sixties ahead of showers and thunderstorms due in late day.