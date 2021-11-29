Warm up begins tomorrow with highs 15° above average late week

Temperatures remained below average in Indianapolis today with highs staying in the mid 40s. Much of this was due to cloud cover, which was pretty dominant through the day. Overnight temps will remain more mild however. Southerly wind will work to reverse this cooler than average trend as we head into Tuesday.

The start of tomorrow will be a sunnier one. Clearing will have occurred overnight and we can expect lows to begin in the low to mid 30s. Things should then warm up steadily with the sun out during the day. Wind will shift more westerly as a shortwave passes to our north, but high temps are still expected to manage the upper 40s, if not low 50s.

Wednesday will assume a southerly wind again, but clouds will win out the day. The result will be a mostly cloudy day with a shower or two, but temps should still manage about 50 degrees.

Thursday will finally be the day that we break out with southerly flow AND a sunny sky. Highs will climb to 15 degrees above average, which is around 60 degrees! Mild weather will persist into Friday as well.