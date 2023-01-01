INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures stay mild through the first few days of 2023. Along with the mild air will come heavy rain and even a couple storms.

Showers & storms are on the way

Monday will begin overcast and mild as low temps stay above 45 degrees across the state! It will be an excellent day to enjoy outside, despite the lack of sun, until the mid-late afternoon. At this point, showers will begin to emerge. A few hours after dark, widespread rain and even a few thunderstorms will move through the state and will persist into the beginning of Tuesday morning. We’ll see gradual drying through the second half of Tuesday morning and perhaps partial clearing by the afternoon.

Pattern shift: mild to seasonable

Along with the rain will come very mild weather. A southerly wind will spread a warm air mass farther north thanks to the storm system’s approach. Monday evening we may see temperatures reach the upper 50s with little to no cooling overnight.

The warmth will not be gone on Tuesday after the rain, in fact, it appears likely that we will reach the low 60s! The rain will precede the front, which is why we will not immediately cool off. If we do happen to dry quickly on Tuesday, the afternoon may be quite enjoyable. Do be aware however, it will be a windy day too!

The warmth will not last though… the cold front will pass through overnight.

Indianapolis 7 day forecast

Wednesday through the end of the weekend will be much closer to average for this time of year. Highs will be in the 30s and lows in the 20s. Flurries will be possible Wednesday & Thursday and light rain or snow over the weekend.