Warm, very humid with daily rain chances this week

The weekend is closing out dry, warm and very humid. We had some slow-moving showers early Sunday morning and additional widely scattered showers by the afternoon. Overall, this was a much drier day than we had on Saturday. Indianapolis had over an inch of rainfall on Saturday, while only coming in at just under a tenth of an inch for Sunday.

More of the story for Sunday is the humidity. It’s definitely the “air you can wear” outside. Dew point temperatures are in the 70s. This is more typical of a tropical climate. While high temperatures only made it to the low and mid 80s this afternoon, the high moisture content in the air made us feel like we were several degrees warmer than we actually were. We’re going to keep these conditions around for much of this next week.

We stay warm and humid tonight. A stray shower is possible but most stay dry.

Daily chances for rain continue as we close out June and open July. There is still a large rain deficit for the month over the state. It’s our southern counties that need this rain the most. Bloomington is short 3.59″ of rainfall from where we should be by this time.

A few spotty showers will develop during the morning hours for Monday. Better chances for rain come Monday afternoon with scattered showers and storms around.

We stay warm and humid all week. Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, we’re looking hot, humid and dry. However, a cutoff upper level low will linger around the area. We’ll have to watch this closely and possibly make some adjustments to the forecast. Stay tuned!