Sunshine and the passage of a warm front brings the warmest afternoon in over a week to central Indiana

Five years ago, on this date (Oct 12th) it snowed! Today, Thursday, it’s the warmest in over one week. Late day temps are nearing 80-degrees. We are on the front side of a developing fall storm, and that’s the warm side! A strengthening low will aid in production of tornadoes out west. Watch boxes in place for portions of Kansas and Nebraska but dry weather will hold through the night here.

Friday will resume with warm and dry conditions but ends with rain and some storms arriving. Showers and a few t-storms arriving late day will be impacting most area High School football games. The peak rainfall coverage does come late near 40% by 11pm but the chance of storm is of concerning, we will monitor trends.

QUICKLY COOLER

Upcoming weekend will turn much cooler with showers especially Saturday. The temperatures will lower to as much as 10-degrees below normal again Saturday and Sunday leaving afternoon temperatures mainly in the 50s. The lingering low overhead will generate more clouds and cooler than normal temperatures into early next week.

UPCOMING WEEKEND SOLARECLIPSE

Weather conditions are not expected to be ideal for Saturday’s partial solar eclipse. A sliver of dry/clear air possible early Saturday as the ‘dry slot’ of the storm overhead approaches. It does not often last long, and clouds will quickly increase with showers returning as the storm departs to the east. The partial solar eclipse starts at 11:39am. From Butler University Professor, Brian Murphy, he tells us that “Even if cloudy there will be a ~50% decrease in the amount of diffuse light filtering through the clouds. So that should be noticeable.”