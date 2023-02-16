The stretch of mild weather extended into Thursday, but some rare colder air arrives on gusty winds overnight.

TEMPS TUMBLE

Showers are to be light and decreasing for the rest of the evening. A brief downpour accompanies the WIND SHIFT/COLD FRONT then colder air sweeps the state. Temps drop a full 20-degrees by 11pm and continue to fall well into the twenties by early Friday morning. By sunrise Friday, there will be a real feel and look to February. The wind-chill will have lowered into the middle teens and scattered snow flurries along with a snow shower or two will pass the area. It will feel as much as 40-degrees colder when the WIND-CHILL lowers into the middle teens area-wide Friday. Friday will be one of the very few days all winter that will average ‘below normal’.

CHECKING IN ON WINTER 2022-23

With two weeks left in meteorological winter, it’s been another slow snow season and a very mild winter too.

To-date, there have been 58 days since December 1st above normal – that’s 74% of the days and 26 of the days have topped or surpassed 50-degrees. The WARMEST of the day occurred late Thursday with a large temperature spread just before 5pm. The preliminary high of 58° is the 26th 50-degree day (or warmer) this winter. MOST in a winter to-date in seven years (2015-2016).

It’s been a wet winter, precipitation totals 8.42″ which is a full one-inch above normal however, the snow season has once again been lackluster.

The snow season of 2022-23 has produced only 8.5″ or less than half (43%) the normal. The normal snowfall through February 16th is 19.8″, we are now over 11″ below normal.

Prospects of extended cold and snow remain low looking ahead and well into the final week of February, but it is worth noting that winter’s similar to this have gone on to produce some unusually chilly weather in March and April and some late season snow-makers. Stay tuned, we still have some time before we are in the clear of harsh winter weather. I will keep you posted.