INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today are cooler than yesterday courtesy of a cold front that brought some light showers Wednesday night. The colder temperatures will not stick around for the weekend.

For the rest of your Thursday, temperatures will climb into the middle 40s with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s.

Friday will be warmer with temperatures topping off in the middle 50s and more sunshine! This will begin our warmer stretch for a few days. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40s with a few clouds as well.





Let’s talk about this weekend. Saturday will be warm and breezy. Winds will be out of the south, bringing warmer air for the day. Temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 70s. Some records will be in jeopardy for this day. As we head into the overnight hours, showers will move in. Lows drop into the upper 50s. Sunday will be cooler but still warm. Temperatures will top off in the middle 60s. Showers will be around early in the day. Another round of rain comes Monday.

The round of rain Monday will be heavy at times, this could cause some concern for flooding. This will need to be monitored as we head into early next week. The Weather Prediction Center has parts of Indiana in a slight risk for flooding.





Temperatures are cooler Monday and Tuesday.