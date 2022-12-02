Temperatures surged again ahead of another strong cold front. Gusty winds and a few showers precede another arctic front that sweeps the state to start the weekend
The Forecast From the Fox59 Weather Center
TONIGHT: Cloudy, windy, and Very Mild. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect through 7am Saturday. Scattered showers increase to nearly 50% coverage before 1am. Winds shift abruptly between 4am to 6am. Temperatures fall sharply before sunrise.
LOW 33°
SATURDAY: Sunny, windy and much colder. Steady temperatures in the mid-30s through the afternoon with wind-chills in the upper teens and lower twenties.
HIGH 36°
SUNDAY: Sunny with a seasonal chill
HIGH 40°
MONDAY: Cloudy, scattered showers developing into the afternoon and evening.
HIGH 43°
TUESDAY: Scattered showers early and again late. Milder
HIGH 52°
WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers diminishing early, cooler more seasonal
HIGH 47°
THURSDAY: Cloudy with showers developing
HIGH 44°
FRIDAY: Scattered showers early, possibly mixed with wet snow early.
HIGH 41°