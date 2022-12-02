Temperatures surged again ahead of another strong cold front. Gusty winds and a few showers precede another arctic front that sweeps the state to start the weekend

The Forecast From the Fox59 Weather Center

TONIGHT: Cloudy, windy, and Very Mild. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect through 7am Saturday. Scattered showers increase to nearly 50% coverage before 1am. Winds shift abruptly between 4am to 6am. Temperatures fall sharply before sunrise.

LOW 33°

SATURDAY: Sunny, windy and much colder. Steady temperatures in the mid-30s through the afternoon with wind-chills in the upper teens and lower twenties.

HIGH 36°

SUNDAY: Sunny with a seasonal chill

HIGH 40°

MONDAY: Cloudy, scattered showers developing into the afternoon and evening.

HIGH 43°

TUESDAY: Scattered showers early and again late. Milder

HIGH 52°

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers diminishing early, cooler more seasonal

HIGH 47°

THURSDAY: Cloudy with showers developing

HIGH 44°

FRIDAY: Scattered showers early, possibly mixed with wet snow early.

HIGH 41°