Warm, windy weather to wrap-up the weekend

Morning lows fell to the upper 60s and lower 70s, making it a rather warm start to the day. The southwesterly breeze overnight prevented temperatures from falling into the lower 60s like the two previous mornings. The strong winds (gusts near 35 to 40 MPH) will allow temperatures this afternoon to soar into the upper 80s and potentially hit the 90° mark in Indianapolis! Wildfire smoke from out west will impact the weather locally again. The sky will have a hazy appearance even with the full sunshine.

A few scattered clouds will fill into the state overnight with the area staying dry once again. The wind speeds will begin to drop this evening and tonight. Lows will fall into the upper 60s. The kids at the bus stop will likely not need a jacket and they will be able to keep the rain gear at home. Rain chances are still on hold until Tuesday night.

High pressure over the East Coast will keep much of the rain activity west-northwest of the area for the next couple days. Our next opportunity for rain arrives on Wednesday as a cold front nears central Indiana. The boundary will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms, and a drop in temperatures. Even with the “cool down”, temperatures will stay at or above average for the extended period.